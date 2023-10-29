IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jake Sullivan on 'endgame' in Israel-Hamas war: ‘We need a political horizon for the Palestinian people’

Inside with Jen Psaki

Jake Sullivan on 'endgame' in Israel-Hamas war: ‘We need a political horizon for the Palestinian people’

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan joins Jen Psaki to discuss ground operations expanding in the Israel-Hamas war, the latest on hostage negotiations and foreign nationals, including hundreds of Americans, trying to get out of Gaza, and the restoration of some connectivity in Gaza. Oct. 29, 2023

