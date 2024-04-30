IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fmr. Trump WH aide reveals why she 'has no choice but to support Biden'
April 30, 202407:56

Inside with Jen Psaki

Fmr. Trump WH aide reveals why she 'has no choice but to support Biden'

07:56

Former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and The Atlantic staff writer McKay Coppins join Jen Psaki to discuss Donald Trump's hold on the Republican party despite his legal troubles. April 30, 2024

