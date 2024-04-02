IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case
April 2, 2024
    Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in the New York civil fraud case, avoiding seizure of his assets while he appeals the case. Former New York Assistant Attorney General Tristan Snell joins Michael Steele to discuss.April 2, 2024

