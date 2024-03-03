IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'They took this case to delay the trial': Weissmann blasts SCOTUS for helping Trump
  • Biden clearly answered, ‘pointed out flaws’ in questions: Biden attorney reacts to Hur report

    07:42

Inside with Jen Psaki

'They took this case to delay the trial': Weissmann blasts SCOTUS for helping Trump

01:44

Legal analyst Andrew Weissmann joins Jen Psaki to break down the timeline for the Supreme Court's review of Trump's presidential immunity claims and why he thinks they took this case to delay the trial. Weissmann tells Psaki, "I hope that there ultimately is a trial before the election, but they certainly have put that prospect in grave doubt."March 3, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

