IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump legal team's "freedom of speech" argument is 'preposterous'

    01:32

  • Fmr. top DOJ official: Any other defendant would be 'sent to jail' for threats like Trump’s

    03:10

  • Psaki calls out one big problem with MAGA world’s 'unhinged reaction' to Trump indictment

    03:14

  • 'Bogus defenses': Psaki picks apart Trump legal team’s arguments

    05:09
  • Now Playing

    'Possibly Criminal': Fmr. WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain reacts to threatening Trump posts

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Republicans charged in fake elector scheme 'understand the law and did this anyways'

    08:13

  • Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

    02:52

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6 indictment as Capitol officer blasts him as 'a hitman'

    05:18

  • 'All because of lies': Psaki focuses on 'the victims that Trump left in his wake' in alleged crimes

    04:28

  • 'Not-at-all criminal thing to do, right?': Psaki on Trump asking to delete security footage

    03:33

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin takes Jen Psaki on a hike, talks about battling grief and fighting for democracy

    09:29

  • Neal Katyal to Jen Psaki: 'Two more' Trump indictments coming soon

    05:38

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: 'There's artificial intelligence that can be used to counter bad AI'

    07:04

  • Fmr. Facebook security chief: AI-generated propaganda as persuasive as Russian or Iranian propaganda

    11:06

  • DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in ad attack

    07:13

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin to Jen Psaki: Trump 2024 campaign is a 'shield against legal prosecution'

    11:08

  • Jen Psaki on Senator Tuberville: ‘Only person politicizing the military is him’ 

    04:59

  • Jen Psaki reveals what 'Moms for Liberty' is all about  

    04:23

  • NYT Reporter Coral Davenport: Michigan legislators pushing for 'ambitious' climate policy

    09:51

  • Global heat records and natural disasters 'exceeding' climate experts predictions

    07:04

Inside with Jen Psaki

'Possibly Criminal': Fmr. WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain reacts to threatening Trump posts

06:09

Former White House Chief of Staff to President Biden Ron Klain joins Jen Psaki to discuss his reaction to the latest Trump indictment, including his experience as Chief of Staff during the transition between the Trump and Biden administration. Klain says "I will say there were times on January 6, where I was fearful that Donald Trump would not leave the office and that Joe Biden would never sworn in as president because they would not be able to resume the tabulation of electoral votes." Aug. 6, 2023

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump legal team's "freedom of speech" argument is 'preposterous'

    01:32

  • Fmr. top DOJ official: Any other defendant would be 'sent to jail' for threats like Trump’s

    03:10

  • Psaki calls out one big problem with MAGA world’s 'unhinged reaction' to Trump indictment

    03:14

  • 'Bogus defenses': Psaki picks apart Trump legal team’s arguments

    05:09
  • Now Playing

    'Possibly Criminal': Fmr. WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain reacts to threatening Trump posts

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Republicans charged in fake elector scheme 'understand the law and did this anyways'

    08:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All