'Possibly Criminal': Fmr. WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain reacts to threatening Trump posts

Former White House Chief of Staff to President Biden Ron Klain joins Jen Psaki to discuss his reaction to the latest Trump indictment, including his experience as Chief of Staff during the transition between the Trump and Biden administration. Klain says "I will say there were times on January 6, where I was fearful that Donald Trump would not leave the office and that Joe Biden would never sworn in as president because they would not be able to resume the tabulation of electoral votes." Aug. 6, 2023