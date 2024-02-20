'I think it’s probably financial': Speaker Pelosi wonders what Putin has on Trump

- Now Playing
'I think it’s probably financial': Speaker Pelosi wonders what Putin has on Trump08:16
- UP NEXT
'We’re watching': E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says Trump clearly 'cannot control himself'06:22
Senator Laphonza Butler sits down with Jen Psaki for her first major interview33:23
'Blow to his ego': Katyal reacts to bombshell judgement, Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud04:23
'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement04:09
'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal06:56
‘Get out of jail free card’: Trump files ‘Hail Mary’ request to block presidential immunity05:24
Biden clearly answered, ‘pointed out flaws’ in questions: Biden attorney reacts to Hur report07:42
'Hackery by Mr. Hur': Rep. Schiff on special counsel's 'horribly inappropriate' report on Biden07:39
Russia hawks to Putin apologists: GOP stonewalls Ukraine aid, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow04:39
‘Preposterous’: Trump’s ridiculous response in 14th Amendment case09:54
'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash03:51
'None of it surprised me': Psaki reacts to Biden using R-rated language about Trump05:17
'Freak out stage': Weissmann and Katyal sound off on Trump immunity delay07:26
'Don't let him escape': James Carville on keeping Trump 'front and center' in 202409:40
'Are you all okay?': MAGA meltdown over Taylor Swift says a lot about GOP05:00
'Unwell' Trump 'can't control himself': George Conway on E. Jean Carroll $83.3M verdict05:44
'Unhinged' and 'confused': Psaki explains why Haley's Trump attacks help Biden04:21
Psaki reveals why Trump can't call E. Jean Carroll verdict political03:46
'Remarkable': Weissmann on Trump trial reminding him of Genovese mob boss moment06:03
- Now Playing
'I think it’s probably financial': Speaker Pelosi wonders what Putin has on Trump08:16
- UP NEXT
'We’re watching': E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says Trump clearly 'cannot control himself'06:22
Senator Laphonza Butler sits down with Jen Psaki for her first major interview33:23
'Blow to his ego': Katyal reacts to bombshell judgement, Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud04:23
'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement04:09
'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal06:56
Play All