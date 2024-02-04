IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash

    03:51

  • 'None of it surprised me': Psaki reacts to Biden using R-rated language about Trump

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    'Freak out stage': Weissmann and Katyal sound off on Trump immunity delay

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    'Don't let him escape': James Carville on keeping Trump 'front and center' in 2024

    09:40

  • 'Are you all okay?': MAGA meltdown over Taylor Swift says a lot about GOP

    05:00

  • 'Unwell' Trump 'can't control himself': George Conway on E. Jean Carroll $83.3M verdict

    05:44

  • 'Unhinged' and 'confused': Psaki explains why Haley's Trump attacks help Biden

    04:21

  • Psaki reveals why Trump can't call E. Jean Carroll verdict political

    03:46

  • 'Remarkable': Weissmann on Trump trial reminding him of Genovese mob boss moment

    06:03

  • Former CIA chief says attack on U.S. soldiers is 'dangerous escalation'

    03:43

  • 'Are we just coronating Trump?’: Gov. Sununu on why he’s betting on Nikki Haley

    08:50

  • Bogus Biden robocall highlights concerns about expanding tool set for dirty political tricks

    07:55

  • Republicans unable to overcome constituents' Trump devotion fall in line

    09:44

  • ‘Quite the get out the vote strategy’: Trump spends day before primary attacking E. Jean Carroll

    10:27

  • Mass demonstrations send clear message to far-right 'tyranny of the minority'

    02:00

  • 'The end of politics': Donald Trump makes simple offer to voters

    09:13

  • Will former Ron DeSantis supporters in New Hampshire turn to Trump — or Nikki Haley?

    04:52

  • Weissmann: Trump won’t ‘win in the courts,’ so he’s making election a ‘referendum on his legal woes’

    05:54

  • 'He wants the problem': Psaki reveals why Trump is scheming to tank border deal

    04:22

  • 'No blueprint’: What it means that Biden’s name will not be on New Hampshire ballot

    01:56

Inside with Jen Psaki

'Freak out stage': Weissmann and Katyal sound off on Trump immunity delay

07:26

The Law Firm, Andrew Weissmann and Neal Katyal, join Jen Psaki to discuss Judge Chutkan delaying Donald Trump's federal election trial pending immunity appeal and the impacts of a slow-moving federal appeals court.  Feb. 4, 2024

  • 'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash

    03:51

  • 'None of it surprised me': Psaki reacts to Biden using R-rated language about Trump

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    'Freak out stage': Weissmann and Katyal sound off on Trump immunity delay

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    'Don't let him escape': James Carville on keeping Trump 'front and center' in 2024

    09:40

  • 'Are you all okay?': MAGA meltdown over Taylor Swift says a lot about GOP

    05:00

  • 'Unwell' Trump 'can't control himself': George Conway on E. Jean Carroll $83.3M verdict

    05:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All