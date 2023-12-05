IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jen Psaki: Trump’s telling us what he’s going to do, so ‘we should listen’

    08:50
  • Now Playing

    'Donald Trump will never leave office voluntarily': Rep. Schiff on the threat of a second Trump term

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    'Ridiculous': Neal Katyal on Trump's motion to dismiss federal election case

    08:05

  • Rep. Kildee's 'Exit Interview': This is not the same GOP as when I was elected

    07:01

  • How a Trump 11th hour pardon reportedly derailed a federal investigation

    07:05

  • ‘Crazy’: Trump pardon of Kushner pal is a taste of ‘tough on crime’ presidency

    05:04

  • 'They need your support to help them heal': Relative of freed hostages speaks out

    04:53

  • Freed hostages arrive in Israel amid temporary cease-fire deal

    06:03

  • Top WH Security Advisor on Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: ‘If hostages continue to be released, the pause should continue’

    09:59

  • Biden celebrates release of 4-year-old hostage

    08:19

  • Star Jan. 6 witness says Trump should be 'nowhere near' the Oval Office again

    07:38

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: 'We're fighting for our democracy' in 2024

    05:51

  • Jen Psaki: George Santos proves Republicans can draw lines… just not when it comes to Trump

    03:57

  • Jen Psaki's one-on-one interview with Governor JB Pritzker

    34:48

  • 'Hell yeah': Katyal says he’d argue Trump insurrection case before Supreme Court

    03:59

  • Trump could ultimately face jail time: Rep. Goldman on Trump violating gag order

    04:41

  • Gov. Pritzker: 'Deeply concerned' about Trump's 'predilection for revenge' 

    01:28

  • Judge rules Trump 'engaged in an insurrection,' but is eligible for ballot

    04:16

  • Trump, Johnson duo is the 'authoritarian meets zealot buddy movie' that no one needs

    05:23

  • 'A traitor': Anonymous former senior Trump official speaks out in new book

    12:19

Inside with Jen Psaki

'Donald Trump will never leave office voluntarily': Rep. Schiff on the threat of a second Trump term

05:13

Congressman Adam Schiff joins Jen Psaki to discuss Donald Trump calling President Biden the "destroyer" of democracy despite his own efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the new warnings of Trump's threat to democracy. They also discuss how Democrats can prevent Trump's projection tactics from succeeding. Dec. 5, 2023

  • Jen Psaki: Trump’s telling us what he’s going to do, so ‘we should listen’

    08:50
  • Now Playing

    'Donald Trump will never leave office voluntarily': Rep. Schiff on the threat of a second Trump term

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    'Ridiculous': Neal Katyal on Trump's motion to dismiss federal election case

    08:05

  • Rep. Kildee's 'Exit Interview': This is not the same GOP as when I was elected

    07:01

  • How a Trump 11th hour pardon reportedly derailed a federal investigation

    07:05

  • ‘Crazy’: Trump pardon of Kushner pal is a taste of ‘tough on crime’ presidency

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All