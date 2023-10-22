'Continuous flow' of aid into Gaza to begin Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East says

Ambassador David Satterfield joins Jen Psaki for his first interview since being named Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues. Satterfield provides an update on humanitarian aid for Gaza and whether fuel would be included in that aid. Satterfield tells Psaki, "There are an additional 15 trucks en route today. Our expectations and the substance of our discussion with all sides is that starting tomorrow you’ll be seeing a continuous flow of assistance moving." Satterfield also gave a strong warning to Hamas about interfering with the aid. Oct. 22, 2023