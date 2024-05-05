IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'America is forewarned': Raskin sounds alarm about Trump’s 'authoritarian program'
May 5, 202407:12

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 5

    20:48
  • Now Playing

    'America is forewarned': Raskin sounds alarm about Trump’s 'authoritarian program'

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    'He is on record': Weissmann reveals key Trump admission that’s 'on paper'

    09:31

  • 'She only had one question': Psaki’s never-before-told story about Trump aide Hope Hicks

    04:03

  • Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial

    11:51

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 29

    19:17

  • 'This wasn't your normal practice': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. on 'catch and kill' plan

    05:20

  • Fmr. Trump WH aide reveals why she 'has no choice but to support Biden'

    07:56

  • 'This was not to hide it from Melania': Fmr. NY prosecutor picks apart Trump scheme

    05:59

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 28

    18:09

  • 'This is literally the plan': Psaki reveals why Trump immunity case isn't hypothetical

    05:00

  • 'Pecker laid all of the groundwork': Inside bombshell Trump trial testimony

    05:49

  • 'One vote from the end of democracy': Weissmann sounds alarm on SCOTUS immunity case

    07:18

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 21

    20:13

  • 'Death knell to the case': Weissmann on possible Trump testimony in criminal trial

    03:33

  • 'He's a liar': Governor Gavin Newsom blasts Trump over abortion stance

    08:31

  • 'Dyed-in-the-wool racist': Watch John Legend unload on Donald Trump

    08:08

  • 'Not just numbers or policy': John Legend shares his personal connection to criminal justice reform

    24:10

  • 'Jury pool is going to be essential': Rep. Dan Goldman on 'vital' aspect of Trump trial

    06:25

  • 'A criminal enterprise': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. Editor tells all amid Trump trial

    06:58

Inside with Jen Psaki

'America is forewarned': Raskin sounds alarm about Trump’s 'authoritarian program'

07:12

Jen Psaki is joined by Representative Jamie Raskin to discuss Donald Trump's concerning affinity for authoritarianism and his plans for a potential second presidential term, among other topics. May 5, 2024

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 5

    20:48
  • Now Playing

    'America is forewarned': Raskin sounds alarm about Trump’s 'authoritarian program'

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    'He is on record': Weissmann reveals key Trump admission that’s 'on paper'

    09:31

  • 'She only had one question': Psaki’s never-before-told story about Trump aide Hope Hicks

    04:03

  • Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial

    11:51

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 29

    19:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All