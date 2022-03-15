Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws Federal Reserve Board candidacy
Sarah Bloom Raskin has withdrawn her candidacy for the Federal Reserve Board after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had voiced his opposition to her nomination. CNBC's Ylan Mui reports from Capitol Hill.March 15, 2022
