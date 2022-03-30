IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration to lift Title 42 in May

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    CDC, FDA clear way for second Covid booster shot

    03:27

  • Democrats in Congress call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

    02:02

  • Schumer calls on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6

    02:44

  • How Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmations hearings will impact women of color

    02:04

  • Journey along Poland-Ukraine border as refugees flee

    03:19

  • Democrats link Ukraine's struggle for Democracy to U.S. protections

    02:45

  • House passes act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

    01:26

  • Biden on Putin: ‘He is a war criminal’

    04:16

  • Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

    02:31

  • Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws Federal Reserve Board candidacy

    01:45

  • TSA to extend transportation mask mandate through April 18

    03:18

  • Starbucks, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia

    01:28

  • Pence plans to urge Republicans against 'relitigating the past' in speech

    02:51

  • Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack

    02:07

  • New York agrees to speed up Trumps' deposition appeal

    01:57

  • Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment

    02:31

  • U.S. sends hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine

    01:37

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with senators ahead of confirmation hearings

    01:37

  • Justice Department launches task force to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs

    01:14

Hallie Jackson

Biden administration to lift Title 42 in May

02:45

Title 42, the pandemic-era policy put in place by former President Trump to prevent the spread of Covid-19, will end in May. The policy lift means that families and single adults coming across the southern border will be able to claim asylum. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley explains how DHS is reacting. March 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden administration to lift Title 42 in May

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    CDC, FDA clear way for second Covid booster shot

    03:27

  • Democrats in Congress call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

    02:02

  • Schumer calls on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6

    02:44

  • How Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmations hearings will impact women of color

    02:04

  • Journey along Poland-Ukraine border as refugees flee

    03:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All