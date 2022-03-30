Title 42, the pandemic-era policy put in place by former President Trump to prevent the spread of Covid-19, will end in May. The policy lift means that families and single adults coming across the southern border will be able to claim asylum. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley explains how DHS is reacting. March 30, 2022
Biden administration to lift Title 42 in May
