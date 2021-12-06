Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter

    08:25

  • Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

    07:30

  • New report details how Trump has better positioned himself to subvert the next election

    09:56

  • Prosecutor after charging parents in Oxford shooting: Owning gun 'comes with responsibility'

    10:41

  • Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans

    04:38

  • The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth

    10:55

  • Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

    09:39

  • Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel

    05:47

  • The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards

    08:19

  • Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots

    06:21

  • Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid

    08:56

  • Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist

    04:06

  • David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'

    05:00

  • SCOTUS to hear challenge to Roe v. Wade with abortion rights hanging in the balance

    09:21

  • Rep. Aguilar: There’s plenty of questions that we will have for Mr. Meadows

    04:28

  • Omicron concerns ramp up the Covid booster push

    10:24

  • Trump's post-White House grift

    05:56

  • Jan. 6 committee considers more contempt votes this week

    10:25

  • Dr. Gupta: We need to change our definition of success when it comes to Covid

    03:28

  • Jan. 6 panel intensifies focus on law enforcement failures

    11:57

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021

