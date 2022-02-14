IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Trump Org accounting firm says years of financial statements are unreliable

NBC News investigations correspondent Tom Winter and former Senator Claire McCaskill discuss the Trump Organization’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, saying it can no longer vouch for the financial statements from the companyFeb. 14, 2022

