Trump is ‘running out of options’ to evade investigations
11:00
New York Times investigative reporter David Fahrenthold and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade react to a judge ruling today that the former president and his two oldest children must sit for a deposition as part of New York state’s civil investigationFeb. 17, 2022
