IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nevada AG investigating fake electors who aided Trump's scheme to overturn 2020 election

    11:39

  • 'Brazen and bold fraud' - Rep. George Santos exposed by the House Ethics Committee 

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Pelosi’s attacker found guilty

    11:07

  • Alicia Menendez: One party interested in governance, and one party that is not

    08:09

  • Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’

    10:54

  • FBI Director Wray: A 'rogue's gallery’ of the threats against the U.S since Hamas Oct. 7 attack

    07:01

  • Donald Trump asks for mistrial in civil fraud case

    11:17

  • Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks out on Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade

    06:39

  • Republicans' ‘deeply embarrassing’ day on Capitol Hill

    04:58

  • Trump ‘had his hand on multiple clown car steering wheels’ in his effort to stay in power

    10:30

  • Trump’s former co-defendant’s admit their election fraud claims were the real fraud

    09:35

  • Ohio Republicans just can't help themselves on abortion rights

    07:39

  • ‘A gaping hole for mischief’ - Breaking down the new Supreme Court’s code of conduct

    09:28

  • Loyalty and no guardrails - Inside Donald Trump’s plans for a second term of vengeance

    08:39

  • Nicolle: Trump is ‘more erratic, more unstable’ than when he was in the White House

    10:50

  • Judge Cannon leaves open the chance Trump's classified documents trial could be delayed

    10:37

  • Elise Stefanik carries Trump's water in a desperate attempt to discredit the civil fraud trial

    07:38

  • Nicolle: 'Trump is running on dismantling the rule of law in America'

    11:07

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with college students who are confronting antisemitism on campus

    08:52

Deadline White House

Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

07:49

David Jolly former Congressman from Florida, and Andrew Weissman former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump and his legal team having a gag order lifted in the New York civil fraud lawsuit against the ex-president and his former business Nov. 16, 2023

  • Nevada AG investigating fake electors who aided Trump's scheme to overturn 2020 election

    11:39

  • 'Brazen and bold fraud' - Rep. George Santos exposed by the House Ethics Committee 

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Pelosi’s attacker found guilty

    11:07

  • Alicia Menendez: One party interested in governance, and one party that is not

    08:09

  • Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’

    10:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All