Supreme Court hands Trump another victory, ruling he cannot be removed from the ballot

Tim Heaphy, former lead prosecutor for the January 6th Select Committee, Dahlia Lithwick Senior Editor at Slate, Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, and Eddie Glaude, Princeton University Professor join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that Donald Trump cannot not be removed from the presidential ballot in 2024.March 4, 2024