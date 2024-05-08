IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stormy Daniels testimony puts Trump lawyers under pressure to keep their client happy
May 8, 202410:39

    Stormy Daniels testimony puts Trump lawyers under pressure to keep their client happy

    Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: 'None of us will ever get this taste out of our mouth'

Deadline White House

Stormy Daniels testimony puts Trump lawyers under pressure to keep their client happy

10:39

Kate Christobeck, New York Times Reporter and Yasmin Vossoughian, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Stormy Daniels stunning testimony in the Trump Hush Money trial, how impactful it is and how her evidence put Trump’s lawyers in a position between keeping their client happy and aiding his criminal defense. May 8, 2024

    Stormy Daniels testimony puts Trump lawyers under pressure to keep their client happy

    Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: 'None of us will ever get this taste out of our mouth'

