IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans

    04:38

  • The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth

    10:55

  • Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

    09:39

  • Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel

    05:47

  • The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards

    08:19

  • Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots

    06:21

  • Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid

    08:56

  • Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist

    04:06

  • David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'

    05:00

  • SCOTUS to hear challenge to Roe v. Wade with abortion rights hanging in the balance

    09:21

  • Rep. Aguilar: There’s plenty of questions that we will have for Mr. Meadows

    04:28

  • Omicron concerns ramp up the Covid booster push

    10:24

  • Trump's post-White House grift

    05:56

  • Jan. 6 committee considers more contempt votes this week

    10:25

  • Dr. Gupta: We need to change our definition of success when it comes to Covid

    03:28

  • Jan. 6 panel intensifies focus on law enforcement failures

    11:57

  • Rev. Sharpton: I was preparing Ahmaud Arbery’s family for the worst

    05:04

  • Meet the 'Bonnie and Clyde' of MAGA World

    06:41

  • Jury awards $25M in damages for 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally

    07:14

  • Rep. Connolly: The 1/6 committee is ‘getting to the bottom of the planned and prepared violence’

    06:52

Deadline White House

Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans

04:38

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt and host of the “On Brand” podcast Donny Deutsch the Republican obstruction being at an all time high on Capitol HillDec. 3, 2021

  • Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans

    04:38

  • The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth

    10:55

  • Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

    09:39

  • Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel

    05:47

  • The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards

    08:19

  • Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All