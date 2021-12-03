Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans04:38
The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth10:55
Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation09:39
Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel05:47
The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards08:19
Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots06:21
Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid08:56
Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist04:06
David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'05:00
SCOTUS to hear challenge to Roe v. Wade with abortion rights hanging in the balance09:21
Rep. Aguilar: There’s plenty of questions that we will have for Mr. Meadows04:28
Omicron concerns ramp up the Covid booster push10:24
Trump's post-White House grift05:56
Jan. 6 committee considers more contempt votes this week10:25
Dr. Gupta: We need to change our definition of success when it comes to Covid03:28
Jan. 6 panel intensifies focus on law enforcement failures11:57
Rev. Sharpton: I was preparing Ahmaud Arbery’s family for the worst05:04
Meet the 'Bonnie and Clyde' of MAGA World06:41
Jury awards $25M in damages for 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally07:14
Rep. Connolly: The 1/6 committee is ‘getting to the bottom of the planned and prepared violence’06:52
Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans04:38
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt and host of the “On Brand” podcast Donny Deutsch the Republican obstruction being at an all time high on Capitol HillDec. 3, 2021
Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans04:38
The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth10:55
Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation09:39
Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel05:47
The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards08:19
Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots06:21