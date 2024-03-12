IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sec. Pete Buttigieg: ‘It was messy… but we got Republicans on board’
March 12, 202410:09
  • Now Playing

    Sec. Pete Buttigieg: ‘It was messy… but we got Republicans on board’

    10:09
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump pledges to ‘free’ January 6th prisoners if he returns to office

    08:48

  • ‘Desperate quest to distract from Trump’: House Democrats call out GOP on classified documents

    09:36

  • ‘Jaw dropping stuff’: Mar-A-Lago staffer drops a bombshell account of moving classified documents

    10:16

  • ‘A Hail Mary to end all Hail Mary’s’: See Trump's latest desperate attempt to delay hush money case

    08:45

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Damages clearly are not working’ Donald Trump keeps attack E Jean Carroll

    09:04

  • ‘Wrong year, wrong president, wrong country’: GOP Senator's brazen misrepresentation exposed by SNL

    08:48

  • ‘Birds of a feather flock together’: Trump rolls out the red carpet for his favorite dictator

    11:29

  • Jack Smith calls out Donald Trump’s strategic delay tactic in classified documents case

    10:15

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘Now we’ve got nepo-RNC' Trump installs his daughter-in-law as head of RNC

    03:24

  • ‘My god what freedom else would you take away’: President Biden calls out Supreme Court and GOP

    07:41

  • President Biden takes a blowtorch to Trump and Republicans unpopular agenda in State of the Union

    10:09

  • ‘It’s crazy’: Trump to get intel briefings, despite indictment for mishandling classified documents

    12:06

  • 'Dictator playdate': Donald Trump set to host Viktor Orban at Mar-A-Lago

    10:35

  • Cheney effect: Hear from a two-time Trump voter who changed his mind after reading Liz Cheney’s book

    06:13

  • North Carolina’s GOP governor nominee wants to go back to an America where women can’t vote

    05:14

  • Maddow: ‘The Republican party is trying to get rid of the form of government we have'

    09:34

  • Andrew Weissmann: 'Trump’s effort to keep Michael Cohen from testifying smacks of desperation'

    06:58

  • Liz Cheney's warning to America: ‘We have eight months to save our republic’

    08:48

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down what to expect tonight at the big board

    07:25

Deadline White House

Sec. Pete Buttigieg: ‘It was messy… but we got Republicans on board’

10:09

Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the work the Biden Administration has done with infrastructure in the last four years, and how it has led to some of the largest wins for the administration with bi-partisan support.  March 12, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Sec. Pete Buttigieg: ‘It was messy… but we got Republicans on board’

    10:09
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump pledges to ‘free’ January 6th prisoners if he returns to office

    08:48

  • ‘Desperate quest to distract from Trump’: House Democrats call out GOP on classified documents

    09:36

  • ‘Jaw dropping stuff’: Mar-A-Lago staffer drops a bombshell account of moving classified documents

    10:16

  • ‘A Hail Mary to end all Hail Mary’s’: See Trump's latest desperate attempt to delay hush money case

    08:45

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Damages clearly are not working’ Donald Trump keeps attack E Jean Carroll

    09:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All