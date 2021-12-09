Rep. Jamie Raskin on 1/6 committee: 'Everything is moving in our direction at this point'
06:30
Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) discusses the latest updates from the 1/6 committee and reacts to the latest news on the DC appeals court has ruling against former President Trump on releasing White House recordsDec. 9, 2021
