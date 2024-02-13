IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Rep. Goldman: ‘The extreme MAGA right views bi-partisanship as a four letter word’

07:59

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss house Republicans renewed effort to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, ahead a day before a congressional election could make it not possible with their already slim majority, as well as how far-right the the Republican wing of the house has become. Feb. 13, 2024

