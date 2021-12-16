Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’
08:48
Share this -
copied
Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-CA), member of the January 6th select committee, on their investigation gaining serious momentum despite the attempts by Trump and his allies to obstruct the probeDec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’
08:48
UP NEXT
New reporting outs the betrayers of our democracy
10:19
Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets
05:31
Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes ‘straight to the heart of the matter’
11:03
Court dismisses Trump lawsuit on tax records
03:12
Renewed push on Capitol Hill to protect voting rights