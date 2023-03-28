Pence ordered to testify in special counsel probe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

New York Times congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, Editor-at-Large at the Bulwark Charlie Sykes, and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance discuss former Vice President Mike Pence being ordered to testify before a federal grand juryMarch 28, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

