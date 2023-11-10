Nicolle Wallace speaks with college students who are confronting antisemitism on campus

College students and the writers of that Op-ed in the New York Times titled "What Is Happening on College Campuses Is Not Free Speech," Jillian Lederman, Talia Dror and Gabriel Diamond join Nicolle Wallace for a conversation on the antisemitism that they and their peers have experienced on campus, and what must be done to protect Jewish students from hate speech and bigoted rhetoric across the country in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attackNov. 10, 2023