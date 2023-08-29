New report says Special Counsel Jack Smith grilled witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking

Senior Politics reporter for Rolling Stone Asawin Suebsaeng and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenn Kirschner join Ali Velshi – in for Nicolle Wallace to discuss new reporting from Rolling Stone that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors are particularly interested in "Rudy Giuliani’s drinking on and after election day, investigating whether Donald Trump was knowingly relying on an inebriated attorney while trying to overturn a presidential election.”Aug. 29, 2023