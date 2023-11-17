New audio reveals Donald Trump wanted to go to the capitol during the Jan. 6 Insurrection

Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, Molly Jong Fast, Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair, and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss new audio detailing Donald Trump’s desire to join the rioters on Capitol Hill on January 6th, and his lack of concern for the safety and lawmakersNov. 17, 2023