    Andrew Weissmann: We either have a system where we’re all accountable to law or we don’t

    07:58

  • Hot button cultural issues become winning topics for Democrats

    07:06

  • Trump faces Monday deadline to respond to DOJ filing

    07:28

  • DOJ appeals judge's order for Mar-a-Lago special master

    05:14

  • Andrew Weissman: DOJ notice to appeal ‘puts it to the Trump team’

    09:23

  • New WaPo report underscores why DOJ took unprecedented step to search Mar-a-Lago

    12:02

  • Fmr. top national security official: Trump will 'do anything for his own political gain'

    11:42

  • Democrats seize on the shifting political landscape after the overturning of Roe

    08:57

  • Joyce Vance: Judge Cannon’s ruling ‘makes me profoundly sad’

    08:04

  • Andrew Weissman: Our adversaries are 'having a field day' looking for Mar-a-Lago docs

    11:20

  • Dem congressional nominee calls out Rep. Stefanik for attacks on law enforcement

    06:46

  • Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive

    11:33

  • Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive

    12:20

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation

    07:11

  • John Brennan: Nat Sec. professionals ‘are shaking their heads’ at damage that may have been done

    09:07

  • Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:54

  • Rep. Lofgren says the Jan. 6 committee is ‘still finding new things’

    11:22

  • Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dead at 91

    03:48

  • David Laufman: Trump is trying to ‘throw a monkey wrench’ into an ongoing criminal investigation

    09:53

  • President Biden ‘flips the script’ on Republicans with law and order message

    05:14

Deadline White House

Jan 6th committee members prepare to work until the bitter end

07:35

Washington Post congressional investigations reporter Jackie Alemany and writer-at-large for The Bulwark Tim Miller discuss the January 6th committee resuming public hearings this month as they look to wrap up their investigation of the Capitol attackSept. 12, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

