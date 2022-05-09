IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Inside the measures Meadows took to subvert the 2020 election

06:10

Washington Post political investigative reporter Michael Kranish and New York Times congressional reporter Luke Broadwater discuss Kranish’s reporting on former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’s final push to keep Trump in powerMay 9, 2022

