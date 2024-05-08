IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING: House votes to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson
May 8, 202404:44
Ali Vitali, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent and Charlie Sykes, MSNBC Columnist joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the House voting on a bi-partisan basis to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. May 8, 2024

