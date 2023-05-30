IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. FBI Director Comey: Trump ‘represents a serious threat to the rule of law’

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Stacey Abrams follows up first thriller with second novel, 'Rogue Justice'

    06:15

  • Neal Katyal: Jack Smith investigation is ‘Trump’s worst nightmare’

    08:03

  • WSJ: DOJ Special counsel wrapping up docs probe

    08:38

  • Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn on finding accountability post Jan. 6: 'Victims deserve justice'

    10:44

  • Rep. Connolly: FBI agents testifying were there to ‘fulfill a conspiratorial narrative’

    10:10

  • Rep. Dan Goldman calls the Durham Report ‘an embarrassment’

    11:59

  • Rubin: Trump not doing himself any favors with recent comments on investigations

    02:16

  • Fears rise after rampage inside Rep. Gerry Connolly's district office

    09:19

  • Rudy Giuliani accused of offering to sell Trump pardons

    07:19

  • Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez talk grieving post-pandemic with re-release of film 'The Way'

    09:09

  • Andrew Weissmann on the Durham Probe: There is no ‘there’ there

    11:57

  • New lawsuit alleges social media platforms helped radicalize Buffalo shooter

    07:23

  • Longtime friend of E. Jean Carroll reacts to verdict: 'It was very, very moving'

    11:50

  • Rep. Torres: Santos ‘has a shamelessness matched only by Trump’

    09:07

  • Sen. Whitehouse on Justice Thomas ethics scandal: 'We need honest courtrooms'

    10:22

  • Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation

    09:30

  • TX State Rep. Johnson: People prefer to protect guns and not people

    08:12

  • DOJ intensifies efforts to determine if Trump hid documents

    06:34

Deadline White House

Fmr. FBI Director Comey: Trump ‘represents a serious threat to the rule of law’

07:40

Former FBI Director James Comey weighs in how he thinks the FBI should handle the rise of domestic violent extremism May 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. FBI Director Comey: Trump ‘represents a serious threat to the rule of law’

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Stacey Abrams follows up first thriller with second novel, 'Rogue Justice'

    06:15

  • Neal Katyal: Jack Smith investigation is ‘Trump’s worst nightmare’

    08:03

  • WSJ: DOJ Special counsel wrapping up docs probe

    08:38

  • Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn on finding accountability post Jan. 6: 'Victims deserve justice'

    10:44

  • Rep. Connolly: FBI agents testifying were there to ‘fulfill a conspiratorial narrative’

    10:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All