Fate of Prigozhin and Wagner troops remains uncertain due to 'desperate and dangerous' Putin

Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin halted his troops’ advance to Moscow hours after Putin accused him of “treason” and vowed to crush the armed revolt. The Kremlin says Prigozhin will now be exiled to Belarus and Wagner soldiers will not be prosecuted. Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey, Jason Beardsley and Missy Ryan join Nicolle Wallace to break down the damage to Putin's leadership and the impact on the war in Ukraine.June 25, 2023