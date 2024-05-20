David Ignatius: Death of Iran's president adds to more instability in region

What Raisi's death means for the future of Iran02:11
Lisa Rubin: Other witnesses possible in Trump hush money trial05:13
- Now Playing
David Ignatius: Death of Iran's president adds to more instability in region11:41
- UP NEXT
Marking 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education07:27
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1756:43
'Power' looks at the origins of policing in America08:15
Congress erupts into chaos with MTG insulting physical appearance of House member04:37
Scottie Scheffler arrested by police before start of PGA championship04:31
How Black men could impact the 2024 election08:40
Why artificial intelligence will revolutionize education05:15
Young voters are worse at identifying misinformation, study shows06:02
'I am beyond disturbed': Senator reacts to report of 'Stop the Steal' symbol at Justice Alito's house13:32
'It's just disgusting': Joe reacts to upside-down flag on Justice Alito's lawn10:15
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1657:58
Why Wall Street's big donors warm to Trump06:49
'I am so confused': Joe reacts to Sen. Romney's remarks on why Biden should've pardoned Trump12:48
A bipartisan odd couple takes on hefty problems: Division and loneliness05:40
Inside the fight to save animals inside Ukraine05:27
How Russian disinformation videos seek to impact 202411:06
John Heilemann: More likely than not, Trump will feel he has to participate in debates05:04
What Raisi's death means for the future of Iran02:11
Lisa Rubin: Other witnesses possible in Trump hush money trial05:13
- Now Playing
David Ignatius: Death of Iran's president adds to more instability in region11:41
- UP NEXT
Marking 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education07:27
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1756:43
'Power' looks at the origins of policing in America08:15
Play All