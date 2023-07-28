IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Andrew Weissmann: The new indictment is 'an incredible crime story'

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: The new indictment is 'an incredible crime story'

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, New York Times Washington correspondent Glenn Thrush, Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig, and former top national security official at the Department of Justice Brandon Van Grack react to the former president’s deepening criminal exposureJuly 28, 2023

