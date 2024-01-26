- Now Playing
Andrew Weissmann on Trump’s bombshell $83 million verdict: ‘Really bad sign for Trump’03:27
- UP NEXT
Lisa Rubin: ‘An 80 year old woman was the first to get accountability from Donald Trump’07:40
Donald Trump reacts to verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll05:06
Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $83 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll04:58
Mitch McConnell: ‘The politics have changed’ - MAGA Republicans in the Senate threaten border deal07:50
‘He is going to be writing a big check to E. Jean Carroll’: Trump takes stand in own defense09:22
‘Bogus claims don’t work’: Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison07:59
‘Everybody’s jaw just dropped’: Donald Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial11:59
Ron's Revenge? DeSantis vows to block taxpayers footing Trump's massive legal bills05:11
Letitia James compares Trump to 'Pharma Bro' urges judge to ban Trump from real estate industry04:18
‘Biden is ready for battle': Biden campaign views GOP Primary over, ready to take on Trump07:01
Trump’s New Hampshire win shows signs of weakness of his general election candidacy10:45
Steve Kornacki gives first look at New Hampshire primary exit polls04:53
Request denied, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals declines to rehear Trump gag order appeal04:27
Claire McCaskill: ‘Biden needs to be looking at the Nikki Haley voters’03:52
‘Do or die moment for the Haley campaign': Voters cast ballots in New Hampshire primary07:49
Steve Kornacki previews New Hampshire primary05:02
‘Completely nonsensical': Andrew Weissmann breaks down Donald Trump’s immunity claims11:21
Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump’s mental acuity as GOP primary narrows to two person race06:28
‘The Big Lie 2.0’: Former Cruz staffer sends Trump 2024 warning11:42
- Now Playing
Andrew Weissmann on Trump’s bombshell $83 million verdict: ‘Really bad sign for Trump’03:27
- UP NEXT
Lisa Rubin: ‘An 80 year old woman was the first to get accountability from Donald Trump’07:40
Donald Trump reacts to verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll05:06
Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $83 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll04:58
Mitch McConnell: ‘The politics have changed’ - MAGA Republicans in the Senate threaten border deal07:50
‘He is going to be writing a big check to E. Jean Carroll’: Trump takes stand in own defense09:22
Play All