    Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling

Deadline White House

Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling

11:37

Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi discusses with Nicolle Wallace her new film about her mother, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and how her family has dealt with recent threats and conspiracy theories about both her mother and father. Dec. 15, 2022

    Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling

