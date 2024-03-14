IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘We have to be a nation that trust women’: VP Kamala Harris makes historic visit to abortion clinic
March 14, 202407:16

  • Trump’s election math problem: Some in the GOP are not willing to blindly follow Trump

    11:01
  • Now Playing

    ‘We have to be a nation that trust women’: VP Kamala Harris makes historic visit to abortion clinic

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump’s ‘Kicking, Screaming, Whining’ desperate attempt to delay classified docs trial

    11:09

  • ‘The case is still there’: Judge dismisses 3 counts against Donald Trump in Fulton County

    05:10

  • ‘A clear sign of a protest vote’: Trump’s election math problem evident in GOP primary results

    10:28

  • Sec. Pete Buttigieg: ‘It was messy… but we got Republicans on board’

    10:09

  • Donald Trump pledges to ‘free’ January 6th prisoners if he returns to office

    08:48

  • ‘Desperate quest to distract from Trump’: House Democrats call out GOP on classified documents

    09:36

  • ‘Jaw dropping stuff’: Mar-A-Lago staffer drops a bombshell account of moving classified documents

    10:16

  • ‘A Hail Mary to end all Hail Mary’s’: See Trump's latest desperate attempt to delay hush money case

    08:45

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Damages clearly are not working’ Donald Trump keeps attack E Jean Carroll

    09:04

  • ‘Wrong year, wrong president, wrong country’: GOP Senator's brazen misrepresentation exposed by SNL

    08:48

  • ‘Birds of a feather flock together’: Trump rolls out the red carpet for his favorite dictator

    11:29

  • Jack Smith calls out Donald Trump’s strategic delay tactic in classified documents case

    10:15

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘Now we’ve got nepo-RNC' Trump installs his daughter-in-law as head of RNC

    03:24

  • ‘My god what freedom else would you take away’: President Biden calls out Supreme Court and GOP

    07:41

  • President Biden takes a blowtorch to Trump and Republicans unpopular agenda in State of the Union

    10:09

  • ‘It’s crazy’: Trump to get intel briefings, despite indictment for mishandling classified documents

    12:06

  • 'Dictator playdate': Donald Trump set to host Viktor Orban at Mar-A-Lago

    10:35

  • Cheney effect: Hear from a two-time Trump voter who changed his mind after reading Liz Cheney’s book

    06:13

Deadline White House

‘We have to be a nation that trust women’: VP Kamala Harris makes historic visit to abortion clinic

07:16

Ruth Richardson, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States and Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board Member join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the historic visit made by Vice President Kamala Harris to a abortion clinic in Minnesota, the first time a sitting Vice President has done so. March 14, 2024

  • Trump’s election math problem: Some in the GOP are not willing to blindly follow Trump

    11:01
  • Now Playing

    ‘We have to be a nation that trust women’: VP Kamala Harris makes historic visit to abortion clinic

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump’s ‘Kicking, Screaming, Whining’ desperate attempt to delay classified docs trial

    11:09

  • ‘The case is still there’: Judge dismisses 3 counts against Donald Trump in Fulton County

    05:10

  • ‘A clear sign of a protest vote’: Trump’s election math problem evident in GOP primary results

    10:28

  • Sec. Pete Buttigieg: ‘It was messy… but we got Republicans on board’

    10:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All