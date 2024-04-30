IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 9 of Trump's hush money trial

‘We are going to lay it on thick for her’: New details emerge from scheme in Trump hush money trial
April 30, 202411:04
Deadline White House

‘We are going to lay it on thick for her’: New details emerge from scheme in Trump hush money trial

11:04

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction from Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal’s attorney testifying in the Trump Hush Money trial about the conversations they had with the National Enquirer to suppress damaging stories about Donald Trump. April 30, 2024

