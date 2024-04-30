‘We are going to lay it on thick for her’: New details emerge from scheme in Trump hush money trial

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction from Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal’s attorney testifying in the Trump Hush Money trial about the conversations they had with the National Enquirer to suppress damaging stories about Donald Trump. April 30, 2024