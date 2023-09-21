IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Army General: Trump 'entirely unqualified' for office, a 'danger to the republic'

    10:24

  • Nicolle: How Gen. Milley fought to contain an unstable Trump, protect 'stability' of democracy

    07:14

  • 'An ornery, unlikeable character': The incredible shrinking campaign of Ron DeSantis

    05:57
    'Simply couldn't be part of it': Fmr. prosecutor breaks silence on quitting Trump-Russia probe

    11:54
    'No longer' a foreign threat: New bipartisan group calls out MAGA movement as 'fascist'

    10:45

  • Report: Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson says Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th

    05:54

  • Nicolle: ‘Gap between Earth 1 and Earth 2 on full display’ as Garland defends DOJ in hearing

    11:24

  • A 'fictional world': Schiff calls out GOP colleagues for claiming Trump is 'victim' of justice

    06:37

  • Gov. Josh Shapiro: PA has made a 'giant leap forward' in automatic voter registration

    09:11

  • 'Holding to account': Hear Sen. McCaskill's idea for how judge should handle 'gag order' on Trump

    08:14

  • Pressure rising on Sen. Tuberville to end blockade on military promotions

    05:39

  • 'I refuse to be silent': Iranian activist on turning down witness protection despite threats

    07:39

  • 'A very real threat': Zelenskyy warns Putin could cause World War III

    09:33

  • Report: Assistant says Trump wrote 'to-do lists' on classified White House documents

    10:31

  • 'In a legal vice': Mark Meadows's 'miscalculation' in Georgia's election interference case

    09:04

  • 'The culpability of guilty knowledge': Adam Schiff on what GOP knew before 1/6

    11:41

  • 'S***'s about to hit the fan': Nicolle reacts to Jack Smith pushing a 'gag order' on Trump

    10:29

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith requests order limiting Trump's speech

    04:23

  • ‘We can do something’: TX trauma surgeon makes case for gun safety in new campaign ad

    07:28

  • Election experts warn United States democracy is 'under great stress'

    09:31

Deadline White House

'Simply couldn't be part of it': Fmr. prosecutor breaks silence on quitting Trump-Russia probe

11:54

Former top official at the DOJ Andrew Weissmann and former FBI Counterintelligence Agent Pete Strzok join Nicolle Wallace to discuss federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy comments about her departure from the Durham investigation for the first time since resigning three years ago, confirming it was the politically-driven handling of this investigation that drove her to leave.Sept. 21, 2023

