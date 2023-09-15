IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'S***'s about to hit the fan': Nicolle reacts to Jack Smith pushing a 'gag order' on Trump

    10:29
Deadline White House

'S***'s about to hit the fan': Nicolle reacts to Jack Smith pushing a 'gag order' on Trump

10:29

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, Editor-at-Large for The Bulwark Charlie Sykes, Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin join Nicolle Wallace to react to Special Counsel Jack Smith's request to Judge Tanya Chutkan to limit Donald Trump's speech in the election interference case. Sept. 15, 2023

