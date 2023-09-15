'S***'s about to hit the fan': Nicolle reacts to Jack Smith pushing a 'gag order' on Trump

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, Editor-at-Large for The Bulwark Charlie Sykes, Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin join Nicolle Wallace to react to Special Counsel Jack Smith's request to Judge Tanya Chutkan to limit Donald Trump's speech in the election interference case. Sept. 15, 2023