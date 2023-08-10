'Pouring kerosene on the fire': Trump ramping up dangerous combo of 'fear, chaos and violence'

Former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI Frank Figliuzzi, Editor-at-large for The Bulwark Charlie Sykes and former acting assistant attorney general for national security at DOJ Mary McCord discuss with Alicia Menendez, in for Nicolle Wallace, the FBI shooting of a man who threatened President Biden, Alvin Bragg and others and how the former president is using fear to intimidate prosecutors who have or are on the verge of indicting him.Aug. 10, 2023