'Jim Jordan with a jacket and a smile': House GOP elect Rep. Mike Johnson Speaker

NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali is back on Capitol Hill, Charlie Sykes, Editor at large for The Bulwark, and Stuart Stevens author of the new book "The Conspiracy to End America: Five Ways My Old Party Is Driving Our Democracy to Autocracy," join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the end of the three week saga of House GOP dysfunction ending in Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson being elected Speaker of the House Oct. 25, 2023