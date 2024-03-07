‘It’s crazy’: Trump to get intel briefings, despite indictment for mishandling classified documents

John Brennen, former CIA Director, David Plouffe, former Obama Campaign Manager, and Charlie Sykes, MSNBC Contributor join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the news that the Biden Administration is preparing to give Donald Trump intel briefings, after he secures the GOP nomination this summer, in spite of the fact that the person receiving those briefings is currently under indictment for mishandling classified information. March 7, 2024