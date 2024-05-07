'I always sign my checks': Prosecutor use Trump’s own words from books he has written against him 

Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for the The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Kristy Greenberg, former Criminal Division Deputy Chief at Southern District of New York joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the prosecution using Donald Trump’s own words against him with him telling readers of his books that he personally signs every check for his business putting a flaw in the defense he has that he was unaware of hush money payments in 2016.May 7, 2024