‘Double Whammy’ of Trump Organization employees testify against their old boss in Hush Money trial

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Melissa Murray, NYU Law University Professor and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Day 12 of the Trump Hush Money trial which included the prosecution calling two Trump Organization employees laying the groundwork for the prosecution's argument that Donald Trump was a micromanager who would know about every payment being made on his behalf.May 6, 2024