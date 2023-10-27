IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nicolle: Speaker Johnson 'a walking, talking, breathing, self-righteous laundry list of inconsistencies'

    12:07
  • Now Playing

    'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Nicolle: ‘MAGA Mike Johnson’ a closer look at the new House Speaker

    11:35

  • ‘He is a danger and needs to be gagged’: - Former Federal Prosecutor on Trump's behavior 

    11:32

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

    07:52

  • ‘The last guy the GOP picked before they picked Trump’ - Mitt Romney's reckoning with his party

    05:00

  • ‘Trump's right hand man' questions swirl about Mark Meadows cooperation with Special Counsel

    08:55

  • 'Jim Jordan with a jacket and a smile': House GOP elect Rep. Mike Johnson Speaker

    09:59

  • ‘We are continuing to fight’: Cohen after testifying in Trump fraud trial

    02:13

  • Nicolle: ‘Trump has less control than a hunting dog’

    09:43

  • Harry Dunn joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss his new book 'Standing My Ground'

    07:05

  • Nicolle: ‘A political earthquake’- Mark Meadows has been granted immunity according to ABC News

    08:55

  • Nicolle: GOP house ‘The worst, most unserious, but still very watchable reality TV show ever’

    09:22

  • ‘Shakespearean’: Michael Cohen Testifies Against Donald Trump in Fraud Trial

    10:24

  • ‘A President Who Was Compromised’ recordings expose Donald Trump discussing classified intel

    10:03

  • Nicolle: ‘A party adrift’ Republicans go back to the drawing board to choose a Speaker

    09:48

  • Nicolle: It's a 'Pu Pu Platter' of crimes and criming

    07:17

  • John Kirby: 'Hamas should release everybody'

    10:29

  • 'No Speaker and Republican party in a state of chaos’: House GOP out of options for Speaker

    09:08

  • John Kirby speaks about the release of 2 American citizens taken hostage by Hamas

    11:04

Deadline White House

'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial

08:57

Judge Engoron ruled that Trump's own daughter, Ivanka, must testify in the $250 million civil trial against her father and his company. Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General, Neal Katyal, former U.S. Attorney, Barbara McQuade and MSNBC National Affairs Analyst John Heilemann join MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.Oct. 27, 2023

  • Nicolle: Speaker Johnson 'a walking, talking, breathing, self-righteous laundry list of inconsistencies'

    12:07
  • Now Playing

    'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Nicolle: ‘MAGA Mike Johnson’ a closer look at the new House Speaker

    11:35

  • ‘He is a danger and needs to be gagged’: - Former Federal Prosecutor on Trump's behavior 

    11:32

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

    07:52

  • ‘The last guy the GOP picked before they picked Trump’ - Mitt Romney's reckoning with his party

    05:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All