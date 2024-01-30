‘Chaotic’: Trump’s ballot eligibility in limbo after Illinois declines to remove him from ballot

Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, Carol Loennig, Washington Post, National Investigative Reporter and Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the impending decision from the D.C. Circuit on the Presidential Immunity question involving former President Donald Trump, and what to expect in the upcoming Supreme Court hearing dealing with Trump and the 14th Amendment, in the wake of the news from Illinois and why it is so important for the highest court in the land to settle the issues. Jan. 30, 2024