IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sonya Curry reveals personal life in new memoir

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Report Says ICE can spy on the majority of adults in the U.S.

    07:05

  • House committee to hold first hearing on U.F.O.s in more than 50 years

    05:33

  • Breaking down outreach to Latino voters and discrimination

    08:19

  • Highlights and headlines in sports

    05:32

  • The DOI releases initial findings of Indian Boarding School investigation

    05:15

  • Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seek justice in what could be their last chance

    07:04

  • Are white women the key to midterms after abortion opinion leak?

    10:19

  • U.S. officials say WNBA star Brittney Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

    06:20

  • Looking ahead to November's make-or-break midterms

    08:19

  • Minority women would be the most affected if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    09:45

  • Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes

    05:52

  • 30 Years After the Unrest Following the Rodney King Verdict, Have We Progressed?

    06:34

  • New report shows Black American men left behind in post-COVID economic recovery

    05:29

  • The State of Black Twitter Under Elon Musk

    04:15

  • What's Democrats' 2022 Midterm Strategy?

    06:48

  • The GOP Messed Around and Found Out

    08:40

  • Iconic Black female artists 'Shine Bright' in new memoir

    06:48

  • How to deal with return to work anxiety and the rising cost of commuting

    05:03

  • Young Latinos’ Online and TV Habits May Offer Political Clues for 2022

    06:06

Cross Connection

Sonya Curry reveals personal life in new memoir

04:20

Sonya Curry, mother of Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and Brooklyn Nets' Seth Curry, joins The Cross Connection to talk about family, faith and purpose in her new book "Fierce Love".May 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sonya Curry reveals personal life in new memoir

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Report Says ICE can spy on the majority of adults in the U.S.

    07:05

  • House committee to hold first hearing on U.F.O.s in more than 50 years

    05:33

  • Breaking down outreach to Latino voters and discrimination

    08:19

  • Highlights and headlines in sports

    05:32

  • The DOI releases initial findings of Indian Boarding School investigation

    05:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All