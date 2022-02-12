IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary

    05:33
    Romance scams surge as more people seek love online

    04:45
    Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal

    06:43

  • Allegations of shredded and flushed papers means Trump could be in deep doo-doo

    08:57

  • 2022 could be a historic year for Black women as candidates run nationwide

    08:13

  • The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo

    07:40

  • ABC's new sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," has teachers laughing and relating

    05:25

  • Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up

    05:47

  • Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off

    05:16

  • Democracy in Danger

    11:15

  • New poll finds that 55% of teachers want to quit earlier than they had planned

    08:42

  • How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action

    07:54

  • Latinos flex their growing political power as the United States' largest non-white voting bloc 

    06:19

  • "We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."

    07:40

  • Deon Cole on the end of award-winning sitcom "black-ish"

    05:44

  • The importance of estate planning for Black Americans

    06:57

  • Guaranteed basic income gains traction across the United States

    05:33

  • The Future of Police Reform

    06:06

  • It's the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will there be a 50th?

    04:46

  • Young activists reignite the fight to lower the national voting age

    07:27

Romance scams surge as more people seek love online

04:45

In the age of social distancing, online dating has spiked and so have romantic scams - to the tune of $304 million in 2020. Monique Kelley discusses tips and tricks that will keep your wallet safe while your heart is vulnerable.Feb. 12, 2022

