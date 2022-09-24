IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Is "The Woman King" historically accurate?

Cross Connection

Is "The Woman King" historically accurate?

The number one movie in the country right now is "The Woman King" starring Viola Davis- and it does not disappoint. But the story is not unique. There were multiple woman warriors in Africa who stood on the frontlines. This movie serves as a reminder that the story of Black folks did not begin in captivity.Sept. 24, 2022

